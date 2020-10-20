Kobe’s Jersey Displayed At Smithsonian’s African American History Museum

Kobe Bryant’s jersey is going down in history. The former Laker legend’s 2008 NBA Finals Jersey is now hanging at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Bryant is known for wearing the jersey in Game Five of the ’08 NBA Finals, which was the game the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics. That night, Kobe scored 25 points in total. After that, the Celtics ended up taking the series. However, Kobe was named the MVP of the league that year and led the Lakers to their next NBA titles the following two years.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

