Sports
HomeSports

Kobe’s Jersey Displayed At Smithsonian’s African American History Museum

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Kobe Bryant’s jersey is going down in history. The former Laker legend’s 2008 NBA Finals Jersey is now hanging at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Bryant is known for wearing the jersey in Game Five of the ’08 NBA Finals, which was the game the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics. That night, Kobe scored 25 points in total. After that, the Celtics ended up taking the series. However, Kobe was named the MVP of the league that year and led the Lakers to their next NBA titles the following two years.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

Kobe Bryant , Kobe Bryant 2008 NBA Finals Jersey

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
70 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kobe Bryant 2019 Baby2Baby Gala
Kobe’s Jersey Displayed At Smithsonian’s African American History…
 4 hours ago
10.20.20
Photos
Close