Health department offering low-cost flu vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — On top of masking up and lathering up, health officials are urging people to sleeve up and get a flu shot to help protect against the flu and COVID-19.

A flu shot clinic was offered on Sunday by the Marion County Public Health Department. Throughout October, the health department is hosting low-cost flu vaccines at multiple locations.

The CDC recommends the flu shot for everyone six months and older. The flu shot is especially recommended for pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and anyone with certain medical conditions.

On Sunday, the health department was at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. The church has hosted these flu shot clinics for several years. The parish nurse said now it’s more important than ever to be able to offer flu shots to the community.

“Here at St. Gabriel Parish, we have about 60 percent Latino as well as the surrounding community here on the west side off of 34th Street,” Betty Legeay, parish nurse at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, said. “So we really feel that we need to offer them this chance and opportunity. And with the COVID-19, we want to make sure that everyone gets a flu shot that can possibly get one.”

Flu shots through the health department are $20 and for children under 2 they are free. Medicare and Medicaid are accepted.

The next flu shot clinic will be Oct. 22 at Englewood Christian Church on North Rural Street from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s available on a walk-in basis.

The Marion County Public Health Department is also hosting weekly flu shot clinics by appointment at its three main district health office locations. To schedule an appointment, please call 317-221-5700.

