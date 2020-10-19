Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Sunday.

The announcement comes just days before Purdue’s first game of the year, scheduled for Saturday at home against Iowa.

The university said the presumptive positive test came during Purdue’s daily COVID-19 testing on Sunday. Brohm’s positive result came via an antigen test. The university said it is awaiting a confirmation via a PCR test.

Purdue said Brohm informed his staff and the team on Sunday afternoon and is currently at home in isolation.

Purdue’s season is set to start on Saturday, along with the rest of the Big Ten Conference, which initially canceled the fall season back in August, before later deciding to conduct a shortened season against conference opponents only.

