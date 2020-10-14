Broad Ripple Kroger closing after nearly 7 decades of service

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger has announced plans to close its Broad Ripple store sometime in the next month.

The Broad Ripple store originally opened 66 years ago in 1954.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the decision to close the Broad Ripple location “follows extensive analysis of its financial performance.”

“In spite of our associates’ best efforts, the store has not operated profitably for several years and research indicates a turnaround is not realistic,” the company said.

The store currently employs nearly 40 associates and they will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other Indianapolis Kroger stores including two nearby locations, Nora Kroger and Glendale Kroger, which are just a few miles away.

