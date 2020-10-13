Entertainment Buzz
Michael Jackson Memorabilia Up For Auction

Some of Michael Jackson’s personal items are going up for auction. Guernsey’s auction house in New York is hosting the “Treasures Once Owned by Michael Jackson” sale on October 23rd. The items include a variety of things from artwork, to memorabilia from his early music career. People can now get their hands on The Jackson 5’s first label contract, 70 bronze sculptures that decorated the Neverland Ranch and a model of the Jolly Roger Pirate ship that Elizabeth Taylor gave Jackson.

