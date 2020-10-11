Master P To Receive ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award At BET Awards

Master P will be honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. BET plans to celebrate the Hip Hop mogul’s career just a few months after the network aired its No Limit Chronicles documentary series, which detailed the story of P’s No Limit Records. Past recipients of the I Am Hip Hop Award include legendary artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Rakim, LL COOL J and Salt-N-Pepa. Last year, BET awarded Lil Kim with the honor. The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will be hosted by The 85 South Show’s DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean on October 27th.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: