Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Reacts to Attempted Plot to Kidnap Her

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is slamming President Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy, which she suggests led far-right extremists to plot her kidnapping. Speaking with reporters in Lansing, Whitmer said she never imagined anything like this when she took office. She criticized Trump, who has spent the last seven months denying science and giving comfort to those who spread fear, hatred and division. She says hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the state of Michigan and that anyone who commits such acts will be held accountable. Earlier today, the Attorney General of Michigan says law enforcement stopped a plot to overthrow the state government and kidnap Whitmer. Dana Nessel said seven extremists involved in a Michigan militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged.

