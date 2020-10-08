News and Headlines
Biden Restarting Negative Ads Against Trump

“After a brief timeout”…

Joe Biden’s campaign is planning to rev up attacks on President Trump again. The Hill reports negative digital and television advertisements directed at the chief executive will start back up now that he’s recovering from the coronavirus. The Democratic nominee removed the ads on Friday after Trump announced his positive diagnosis. Biden’s team told the outlet they will quote “forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies.” The President has been back at the White House since Monday.

