Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community For Song Played At Fashion Show

Rihanna is has been facing backlash from the Muslim community for using a song featuring a sacred hadith in the Savage X Fenty fashion show. On Tuesday, the Bajan singer offered an apology to those offended by the song choice on her Instagram Story and promised something like this would never happen again. Rihanna continued by saying that she does not take kindly to any disrespect towards God or religion and called her use of the song “completely irresponsible.” The 2017 song in question is titled “DOOM” and is by British producer Coucou Chloe, who also apologized for the vocal samples used.

