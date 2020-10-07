Indy native and former Pacer George Hill receives NBA Cares award

Former Indiana Pacers guard and Indianapolis native George Hill was one of five NBA players awarded the 2019-20 NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the NBA announced this week.

The award recognizes the players for their efforts to positively impact their communities. Each recipient receives a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Hill, who played this past season with the Milwaukee Bucks, was recognized for his efforts along with his Bucks teammates to encourage members of the NBA family to leverage their collective platforms to advance social justice.

Hill and the Bucks elected not to play on Aug. 26, and organized a call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to discuss meaningful measures to address criminal justice reform.

According to the NBA, Hill also partnered in April with Represent Justice for a conversation with Xavier McElrath-Bey, who was formerly incarcerated, about the criminal justice system following the Bucks’ Play for Justice game at the Racine Correctional Institution in December.

In Indianapolis, Hill collaborated with community leaders to open Him By Her Collegiate School for the Arts, preparing underserved students for college entry and postgraduate success.

In Milwaukee, Hill created a youth mentorship program, called George’s Gentlemen, to help Milwaukee Public Schools students stay engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill chose Represent Justice to receive his charitable donation.

