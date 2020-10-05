Word?: This New Arcwave Ion Sex Toy Claims It Will Help Men Experience A Female Orgasm

Hey, fellas ever wonder what a female orgasm actually felt like? Well, this new sex toy from the folks at Arcwave promises to give you that feeling.

Arcwave’s newest self-pleasure tool the Ion, promises to give men a feeling that many men fail to help women achieve in the sack. The company’s new toy, the Ion, aims to help men experience the female orgasm and is described as the first “Pleasure Air” stroker. “Pleasure Air” was first featured in Womanizer sex toys before being developed into a device suitable for men.

So how does it work? Well, the patented technology is described as an “Innovative new type of stimulation that is based entirely on changes in air pressure to target highly sensitive nerve endings, leading to a powerful new type of orgasm.” Sounds very lit. The Ion targets the Pacinian pleasure receptors, which are highly sensitive nerve endings located in the frenulum at the tip of your manhood. According to Arcwave, these receptors “respond well to changes in air pressure.”

So how does it feel? Well, one user described the sensation as a “very strong and intense feeling.”

“In comparison with normal masturbation, the orgasm felt much more intense and also lasted longer. At the beginning of masturbating, the feeling was relatively weak. […] Until at some point, apparently, I broke through a wall. From that point on, suddenly, a big wave built up a very strong and intense feeling, which ended with an orgasm.”

Another tester described his experience with the Ion:

“The way to orgasm was accompanied by a tickling feeling in the lower part of the glans. I have never experienced such a feeling, at least not during the usual masturbation.”

Intrigued yet?

Besides helping you achieve a female BIG O, the Ion features a very clutch feature called “Smart Silence.” Basically, instead of an off/on switch, the Ion will activate with skin contact thanks to advanced sensor technology. Cleanliness is also high on the list of importance when it comes to sex toys. The Ion uses CleanTech silicone, which will help keep it pathogen and germ-free and is easy to clean and keep fresh after use.

CleanTech silicone is also hypoallergenic and resistant to UV-light, which makes it more durable and hygienic than other sex toys on the market.

The Ion is currently available for pre-order, only costs $199, and ships in December. With COVID-19 still around, who knows, it might come in handy to help you make through the pandemic.

Photo: Arcwave / Arcwave Ion

Word?: This New Arcwave Ion Sex Toy Claims It Will Help Men Experience A Female Orgasm was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: