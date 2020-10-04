How to Style…Chic, Loose Box Braid Bun

Get the Look:

What good is a protective style like braids if your hair is unhealthy once you take it out? Vitamins like The Mane Choice Manetabolism Healthy Hair Gummies with Collagen provide nutrients that maintain hair health and promote growth.

Start with washed, conditioned and dried hair to prep hair for braids. Use a parting comb to create a parted row at the nape of your neck. Create vertical parts after determining the desired braids size.

Apply Mane Choice’s Alpha Crystal Orchid Biotin Infused Styling Gel to make hair sleek and provide extra hold. Part hair into three sections, add one piece of braiding hair with your natural hair, and begin to braid downwards. Follow up by adding pieces of braiding hair until each of your strands is covered with braiding hair. Braid hair down to the desired length. Apply styling mousse up and down each braid to prevent frizz and sit underneath a hooded dryer.

Pull braids back, above nape of neck. Use one hand to hold base of ponytail and other to wrap length of hair around the center, 2-3 times depending on length, to start a bun. Use bottom 4-5 inches of braided hair to secure bun base, then wrap tightly and tuck firmly into bun.

Take The Mane Choice Manetabolism Hair Gummies with Collagen as advised to support hair growth while it is in a protective style.

