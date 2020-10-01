Jay-Z, Roc Nation Appoints Super Bowl’s First-Ever Black Executive Producer

JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL has led to the Super Bowl’s halftime show getting its first Black executive producer. Hov, Roc Nation and the league have announced the hiring of Jesse Collins as the EP of the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Collins has previously worked as a producer for the Grammy Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards. He was also one of the people behind the CBS special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, which aired in August following the death of the civil rights leader and politician.

(Source-HipHopDX)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: