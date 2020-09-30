Rising star Maeta has dropped a new music video for her latest song Teen Scene. Indy, if you have not heard Maeta yet we suggest you hop on the bandwagon before it’s too late…

The Indianapolis singer started off her career through Soundcloud and continued to grow a fan base. Following the numerous drops on SoundCloud was her EP ‘Do Not Disturb‘. We are loving the new sound coming out of Indy! Check out Maeta’s music video for Teen Scene below!

RELATED: Buy Black Indy

RELATED:Freddie Gibbs Cooks DJ Akademiks To A Crisp On ‘Desus & Mero’ [Video]

GO BACK TO HOMEPAGE

Indy Rising Star Maeta Drops Visual For ‘Teen Scene’ Featuring Buddy was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: