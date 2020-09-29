Cardi B To Trademark “WAP” For Future Merchandise

Even with a divorce in process and a lawsuit filed against her by Trump supporting MAGAts, Cardi B continues to chase that bag and with the popularity of “WAP” continuing to rise, she’s decided to trademark the song title and reap the rewards she’s earned for herself.

TMZ is reporting that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has just filed paperwork to own “WAP” as a trademark not only for music purposes, but with ideas of having the three letter abbreviation on everything you can imagine including clothing, ice, and even alcohol!

Cardi filed the paperwork last week, saying she wants to slap WAP on virtually every kinda gear you can imagine — clothing, headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses and jewelry. Hell, she wants you to drink WAP too!!!

She filed WAP trademarks for liquor and liquor beverages, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water and so on and so forth.

And, just for good measure … she filed for stickers and posters too.

“WAP Juice”?! Sounds like a million dollar idea to us.

Cardi’s already got the jump on some WAP merchandise line complete with a water-resistant theme including umbrellas, rain ponchos, spandex sports bras and biker shorts because why not.The only question now is whether or not Megan Thee Stallion will get a cut of the “WAP” trademark investment.

