Doc Rivers Out as Coach of LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are letting go of head coach Doc Rivers after a less than impressive season. The team fell short of expectations when they were eliminated in the second round by the Denver Nuggets earlier this month inside the Orlando bubble. The Clippers went 49-and-23 in the regular season after adding superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last summer. The former NBA Champion coach took to Twitter to thank Clipper nation for all of it’s support.

(Source-ESPN.com)

