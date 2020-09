You could be eligible for a stimulus check from the IRS.

The IRS send out official letters to over nine million Americans who may qualify for the $1,200 stimulus check.

The IRS stressed those individuals should send in their request by October 15, 2020. All the information is available at IRS.gov.

What would you do with $1,200? Have you already received a stimulus check?

source: forbes.com

