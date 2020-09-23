Indy
HomeIndy

Both U.S. senators from Indiana support hearings for Trump’s SCOTUS pick

Both U.S. senators from Indiana support hearings for Trump's SCOTUS pick

Indiana Statehouse

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

The two U.S. senators from Indiana have committed to holding hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Republican Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun both said on Tuesday they support hearings for the nominee, despite Republicans in the Senate holding up former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

Young, who was a nominee for Senate at the time, supported holding up hearings on Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

“Given that this lifetime appointment could reshape the Supreme Court for generations I would prefer that the American people be offered an opportunity to weigh in this fall, and I share Vice President Joe Biden’s reservations about the Senate holding confirmation hearings during a Presidential election year; it’s about principle and process, not the person,” he said in 2016.

Read the full story here.

Source: theindychannel.com

Mike Braun , nominee indiana senators , Supreme Court , Todd Young

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
68 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Indiana Statehouse
Both U.S. senators from Indiana support hearings for…
 2 hours ago
09.23.20
Photos
Close