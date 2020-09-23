Indy
Where to pick up free meals for IPS students

Where to pick up free meals for IPS students

During remote learning, Indianapolis Public Schools is still offering free meals to its students.

More than 55 IPS school parking lots will be offering individually wrapped, prepackaged meals to students enrolled in IPS schools.

When picking up meals, students or their guardians must provide the student’s name and grade, and the school they attend. Student IDs are not required but will help expedite the student identification process during meal pickups, IPS said.

Click here for the full map.

