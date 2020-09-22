Chris Rock Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Nonverbal Learning Disorder

Chris Rock is getting candid about being diagnosed with a learning disorder. The actor revealed that after a nine-hour series of cognitive tests earlier this year, he was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder. Rock says his condition means he has challenges interpreting nonverbal signals in social situations. He now commits to seven hours of therapy every week.

