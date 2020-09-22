Hair
HomeHair

How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Tussled Award Show Tresses

Octavia Spencer

Source: David Standwell / David Standwell

Octavia Spencer joined the Emmy Awards live from the comfort of her living room. Although the actress was nominated for the Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie category for her role in Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, she opted for a socially distant celebration. Despite her evening in, she showed off a fully glamorous look that included a soft makeup and beautiful loose curls.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Stylist David Stanwell achieved effortless curls on Octavia Spencer’s hair by using products by SH-RD Haircare. He began by applying a small amount of SH-RD Protein Cream ($28.00, www.shrd.us) on washed hair before blow drying. He then used a round brush and blowdried big bouncy bends into her hair. Dividing the hair section by section, he used a curling iron to curl her hair away from face. This created a full bounce and soft waves. David completed the look by applying SH-RD Nutra Therapy Shine Serum ($25.00, www.shrd.us) through the curls to give a gloss. The Nutra Therapy Shine serum also smooths down the cuticle of the hair keeping the curls defined and relaxed removing unwanted frizz or fly-aways.

Octavia Spencer

Source: David Standwell / David Standwell

Octavia’s whimsical curls and soft-glam makeup was partnered with a floral Tadashi Shoji dress and a gold necklace by Sophia Ratner that read “Self Made.”

Although I miss the glitz and the glamour of the red carpet, the introvert inside of me enjoys the idea of celebrities doing full hair and makeup from their living rooms. Time to normalize being comfortably couch chic! Octavia’s look was perfect for the revamped Emmy Awards. What do you think? Are you feeling her look?

DON’T MISS…

How To Recreate Zendaya’s Emmy Award-Winning Wispy Bangs And Bun

10 Of The Best Outfits To Hit The Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix Series About Madam C.J. Walker

Walt Disney Television's Coverage of The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards

2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved

6 photos Launch gallery

2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved

Continue reading 2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved

2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved

[caption id="attachment_3204261" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ABC / Getty[/caption] The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, last night, with memorable fashion moments even if the show was virtual. Following in the footsteps of other award shows like the BET and VMA Awards, the Emmys went digital for an evening that felt somewhat familiar. Ya know, pre-COVID 19. While this year's ceremony had some odd moments: like the awkward extras in black masks seated behind Kerry Washington (keep scrolling) or the random man who kept appearing in a bee suit, we were pleasantly surprised by the dose of award show fashion we got that had been missing in our lives. Black Hollywood came out to slay in our favorite designers and sprucing up our Sunday nights. And we also won big. Zendaya and Regina King both took home Emmys for their respective works in Euphoria and Watchmen. And Issa Rae didn't win (though Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy recognized the brilliant writing on Insecure) she made a bold statement with a spotlight feature that exposed the importance of having Black creators telling Black stories. She also looked pretty amazing in orange. The cast of Insecure took over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif where she dug herNikes in the dirt and celebrated with cast and show runners. Octavia Spencer looked fab from her living room with tussled tresses that you can recreate, here. From Zendaya's historic win and wispy bangs to Regina King snagging another Emmy while wearing a justice for Breonna Taylor shirt, we can all agree the night was filled with fashion moments we're still talking about this morning.

How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Tussled Award Show Tresses  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Tussled Award Show…
 1 hour ago
09.22.20
Photos
Close