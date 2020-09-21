News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

New Poll Gives Biden 8-Point Lead Over Trump

A new national poll gives Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden an eight-point lead over President Trump. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released Sunday shows Biden leading Trump 51 to 43 percent among likely voters. The same poll gave Biden a nine-point lead among registered voters last month. Pollsters noted the former vice president has the advantage in support among women, Black voters, independents and seniors. It gives Trump the edge among white voters, men and white voters without college degrees.

If you’re not registered, get registered and VOTE! Get all the info at WTLCFM.com

Donald Trump , Joe Biden , Joe Biden leads Donald Trump In New National Poll

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
68 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden & Charlamange The God talk politics
New Poll Gives Biden 8-Point Lead Over Trump
 2 hours ago
09.21.20
Photos
Close