New Poll Gives Biden 8-Point Lead Over Trump

A new national poll gives Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden an eight-point lead over President Trump. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released Sunday shows Biden leading Trump 51 to 43 percent among likely voters. The same poll gave Biden a nine-point lead among registered voters last month. Pollsters noted the former vice president has the advantage in support among women, Black voters, independents and seniors. It gives Trump the edge among white voters, men and white voters without college degrees.

If you’re not registered, get registered and VOTE! Get all the info at WTLCFM.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: