Eddie Murphy Wins First Emmy

It’s hard to believe but, Eddie Murphy is now an Emmy award-winning actor. The 59-year-old actor was awarded his first Emmy on Sunday for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Murphy was an SNL cast member when he was 19 for four seasons but left the show in 1984 to focus on his acting career. His Emmy win comes from his time hosting the show in December of 2019. Murphy thanked the show’s creator Lorne Michaels for “putting this whole thing together.”

