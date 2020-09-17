Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Tops Billboard Global 200 Chart

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are continuing to make history with their smash record “WAP.” After hitting #1 in several countries, including the United States, the track has been named the most popular song on Earth at the moment. According to reports, “WAP” landed the top slot in the inaugural Billboard Global 200 chart this week. The song debuted at Number One on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with a record-breaking 93 million first-week streams in the US. The track has also spent more than 30 days as the leader of Spotify’s Top 200 global daily chart with over 233 million total streams to date.

(Source-Billboard)

