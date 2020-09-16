Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler Help Raise $6M For Kamala Harris Fundraiser

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are raising money for the Democratic ticket. The actresses hosted a “grassroots” fundraiser along with Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton and raised more than six-million dollars. The virtual event also featured some discussion of the California wildfires and the Affordable Care Act. Roughly 100-thousand people participated in the event.

For more on this story, click here—https://variety.com/2020/politics/news/amy-poehler-maya-rudolph-kamala-harris-haim-saban-joe-biden-1234769364/

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 7th)
LA Special Screening Of Paramount&apos;s "Sonic The Hedgehog"
66 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Poetic Justice 2015 Fundraiser For Coalition For Engaged Education
Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler Help Raise $6M…
 2 hours ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close