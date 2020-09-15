Golden State Warriors Name Shaun Livingston As Director of Players Affairs and Engagement As Push For Diversity In Front Offices Continues

Shaun Livingston was a key member of the Golden State Warriors‘ three championship teams. He served as the backup point guard, helping Steph Curry while not sacrificing too much playmaking for the other guys on the court.

According to Marcus Thompson II, the Warriors have decided to call on Livingston for his services yet again, this time in a front-office role as Director of Players Affairs and Engagement.

“I always knew that door was open,” Livingston told Thompson. “I just had to walk through it. I always wanted to take this path. At the same time, with everything that’s going on, there’s more purpose in this job now, although I think there has always been purpose with it.

The Warriors have named Shaun Livingston Director, Team Affairs and Player Engagement. Livingston spent five seasons with the Warriors from 2014-19, helping the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018). pic.twitter.com/n88UP7Aqxp — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 15, 2020

Not only is it great to have someone who knows the Warriors way in the front office, but Livingston is also aware of how rare it is for a Black to hold that post in a league that’s had trouble retaining Black men that aren’t players.

“I understand I may be the only brother in the office doing this,” he continued. “At the same time, there’s more purpose in me doing this job, especially as a Black person right now.”

Especially since this new position is essentially putting Livingston on the fast track to holding a position similar to Myers’ role with the Warriors– general manager.

Ultimately it was Steve Kerr and Bob Myers who convinced Livingston to join the Golden State Warriors organization.

“It was Bob and Steve,” Livingston said. “That’s what it comes down to—it’s the people and I think that’s how it should be. I have enough faith in those guys. I’ve seen how they’ve managed their responsibilities in the organization. I wanted to learn from those guys because I felt like they have knowledge that they can pass down to me, experience they can pass down to me.”

Spending his final five seasons in the Bay area and securing three championships certainly has Livingston in rare air in regards to Warriors fans. He now has the chance to help with some key moves to add to the Warriors championship collection, which would further solidify his legacy in the Bay Area. Livingston, Myers, and company are first going to have to figure out what they plan to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft come October.

Do they trade it for a bonafide star? Or keep the young players and try to insert a jolt of youth around their superstars? Only time will tell.

