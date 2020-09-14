At least 16 people shot over the weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 8 p.m. Friday, at least 16 people have been shot in Indianapolis, according to information from police.

The incidents included two people who were fatally shot in separate incidents Sunday night on the east and south sides and a triple-shooting that happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

The triple-shooting happened in the 2900 block of Wheeler Street, just south of Washington Park, Burris said. The victims appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are also investigating a shooting reported around 11 p.m. Saturday in Broad Ripple, Burris said. Officers were called to investigate the incident in the 6300 block of Guilford Avenue. The person who was shot is stable.

The following incidents are also under investigation, according to information from police.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound came to Eskenazi Hospital. Their condition and the location of where the incident happened are unknown.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a person was shot in the area of East 10th and North Ewing streets. They are stable.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound came to Eskenazi Hospital. Their condition and the location of where the incident happened are unknown.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person was “awake and breathing” after they were shot in the 2900 block of Collier Street.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person was “awake and breathing” after they were shot in the 4700 block of Bridgefield Drive.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a person was shot in the 900 block of Eugene Street. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, a person is stable after they were shot in the 2800 block of Meredith Avenue.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a person is stable after a shooting in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, a person was shot in the 1600 block of South Delaware Street. Their condition is not known.

Around 4:25 a.m. Monday, a person was seriously wounded in a shooting in the 1300 block of East Bradbury Avenue.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

