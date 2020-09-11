RZA Signs Another Deal For Wu-Tang Clan Catalog

RZA has made another deal regarding the Wu-Tang Clan catalog. After signing a contract with Hipgnosis Songs for approximately half of his Wu-Tang and solo catalogs in August, RZA and longtime business manager Mitchell “Divine” Diggs have made another deal with Downtown Music Publishing. According to the press release, the company will “represent Wu-Tang’s interest in songs from its back catalog of classic albums as well as select works co-written or produced by individual Wu-Tang Clan members for solo releases, affiliates and other artists.” The writers represented under the deal include Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, RZA and U-God.

(Source–HipHopDX)

