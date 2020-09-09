Colin Kaepernick To Be In Madden 21

The Madden NFL video game is welcoming back Colin Kaepernick. The former quarterback has returned for the first time since 2016. This means players looking for a roster upgrade can now sign the free-agent. He will carry an 81 overall rating, which puts him in the top 15 at the position. Teams have refused to sign him after he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. What are your thoughts about Kaepernick being in the Madden game?

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

