Sports
HomeSports

Colts Prepare To Open With Jaguars

As the kickoff to the 2020 NFL season gets closer, the Colts have placed tight end Trey Burton on the injured reserve with a serious calf injury.  The Colts claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Browns in a corresponding move and added him to the 53-man roster.  Indianapolis has three healthy tight ends — Noah Togiai, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. The Colts take travel to Jacksonville this Sunday as they try to rebound from a disappointing 7-and-9 2019 season.

(Source-ESPN)

2020 NFL Season , Indianapolis Colts , Jacksonville Jaguars

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 7th)
LA Special Screening Of Paramount&apos;s "Sonic The Hedgehog"
66 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Lucas Oil Stadium
Colts Prepare To Open With Jaguars
 33 mins ago
09.08.20
Photos
Close