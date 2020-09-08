Colts Prepare To Open With Jaguars

As the kickoff to the 2020 NFL season gets closer, the Colts have placed tight end Trey Burton on the injured reserve with a serious calf injury. The Colts claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Browns in a corresponding move and added him to the 53-man roster. Indianapolis has three healthy tight ends — Noah Togiai, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. The Colts take travel to Jacksonville this Sunday as they try to rebound from a disappointing 7-and-9 2019 season.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: