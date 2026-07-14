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Teyana Taylor Responds To Vocal Criticism At Jay Z's Concert

Teyana Taylor Addresses Audio Issues After Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Show—'The Gratitude Was Louder Than Any Mic'

Teyana Taylor keeps her head high after social media had plenty to say about her performance at Jay Z's concert at Yankee Stadium.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Teyana Taylor is keeping her head high after social media had plenty to say about her performance alongside JAŸ-Z during his “Extra Innings” concert at Yankee Stadium.

As previously reported, the multi-hyphenate performer joined the Hip-Hop icon during the third and final night of his historic residency, stepping in to perform Mary J. Blige’s vocals on the classic, Can’t Knock the Hustle

A performer wearing a black crop top and red quilted pants dances on a stage with bright lights and a backdrop of the word "SANA".

While the moment marked a major career milestone for Teyana, clips from the performance quickly made their rounds online. Some viewers criticized Taylor’s live vocals and questioned what they heard during the stadium performance. Others defended the singer, pointing to noticeable audio issues throughout the set and praising her for taking on such an iconic record in front of more than 40,000 fans.

Following the online chatter, Taylor addressed the conversation in an emotional Instagram post that shifted the focus from criticism to gratitude. As reported by Rolling Stone, the Harlem native acknowledged there were sound issues on stage but made sure they did not overshadow the significance of the moment.

“The gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be,” Taylor wrote alongside photos from the performance.

She reflected on what it meant to stand beside Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium, describing the experience as something her younger self could have never imagined.

“I got to see this lil Harlem girl stand beside the GOAT in Yankee Stadium,” she shared, adding that she would never take opportunities like this for granted.

Taylor also thanked Jay-Z for inviting her to be part of what she called an iconic night.

Social media remained divided after the performance. Some users reposted clips highlighting moments where they felt Taylor struggled vocally, while others argued the criticism was unfair because the stadium audio appeared inconsistent throughout the show. Several fans pointed out that performing a song closely associated with both Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé comes with enormous expectations, making comparisons almost inevitable. Others applauded Taylor for handling the criticism with grace instead of engaging in online debates.

JAŸ-Z’s three-night Yankee Stadium celebration commemorated major milestones in his legendary catalog, including the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, and a fan appreciation concert titled Extra Innings. The residency featured appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nas, Eminem, Alicia Keys, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Clipse, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and several other music heavyweights.

Whether fans loved the performance or not, Taylor’s response reminded everyone that sometimes the biggest takeaway is the opportunity itself. Go off, Teyana.

RELATED: Petunia’s Pre-Met Party: Teyana Taylor’s ‘The Dirty Rose’ Burlesque Show Brings Out Niecy Nash, Nia Long, Danielle Brooks & Other Sizzling Stars

Teyana Taylor Addresses Audio Issues After Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Show—'The Gratitude Was Louder Than Any Mic' was originally published on bossip.com

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