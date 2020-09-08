Cuba Gooding Jr. Saves Man Who Accidentally Set Himself On Fire

Cuba Gooding Jr. has saved a man who accidentally set himself on fire during a party over the weekend. Page Six reports the actor came to the rescue of the person, who was the host of the party. The man had accidentally set himself on fire at a “socially distanced Shabbat dinner” and Gooding Jr. doused him with water in front of the guests. A rep for the actor confirmed the report and said the man’s shirt went into flames from a candle that he unknowingly leaned back into while the rabbi was giving the Shabbat prayer. The dinner took place at a Bridgehampton home of a tech CEO.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: