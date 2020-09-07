News and Headlines
Harris: ‘Really Wonderful’ Meeting With Jacob Blake’s Family

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says her meeting with Jacob Blake’s family went well. She made those comments during a tour of the IBEW training facility in Milwaukee. She commended the family for how they’re handling themselves during the entire ordeal. Blake was shot and injured by police in Kenosha last month and it led to violent protests. In a statement on Twitter, Blake family attorney Ben Crump said the meeting between Harris and the family was “inspirational and uplifting.”

(Source–The Hill)

Jacob Blake , Kamala Harris

