Open Lines Show – September 6, 2020: IndyGo removing 500 bus stops; Where to vote for the 2020 Election

Faith Chadwick, IndyGoIndyGo is removing 500 bus stops, and yes that seems like a lot but, it may actually be very good news for bus riders and drivers behind the bus in their car.

Faith Chadwick shares the details with Cameron Ridle.

 

 

Russell HollisPlus, Early Voting in Indiana begins in 30 days, and according to some people you can vote twice, while others aren’t sure if that is illegal.

So what’s the real deal? Russell Hollis breaks down the plans for voting in Marion County.

 

 

 

Open Lines airs Sunday Morning at 8AM on 106.7 WTLC and HOT 96.3.

 

