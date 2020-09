AMC Theatres is going to pay tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The Hollywood Reporter reports the company plans to re-release the film “42” at hundreds of sites this weekend. Boseman played the role of iconic baseball player Jackie Robinson in the film. The Reporter says tickets would be available for purchase starting Tuesday. Boseman, also known for his leading role in “Black Panther,” passed away last Friday at the age of 43. He had been battling colon cancer.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: