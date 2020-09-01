Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place on road to reopening following January fire

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s one of those questions people keep asking. When will Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place reopen?

The North College Avenue restaurant on the Indianapolis north side was destroyed by fire in January. In its place, a new building is expected to open early next year, although the pandemic may push that date back.

Regina Marsh, the volunteer coordinator for Kountry Kitchen, said a better restaurant will replace the original one. “We are coming back, we need that fried chicken, greens and sweet potatoes.”

The restaurant raised $50,000 following the fire, money that went toward helping Kountry Kitchen’s staff.

“What makes a good restaurant is your chef, so we wanted to sustain him and our servers,” said Marsh. “That money went to paying rent, utilities, phone, directly to sustaining our staff.”

Insurance money will help pay for the new building.

Kountry Kitchen plans to continue its tradition of holding its annual Christmas giveaway this year, although exact details are still be worked out.

