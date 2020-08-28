Indy
Students at eight Greek houses at IU must quarantine amid spread of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Students at eight Greek houses at Indiana University in Bloomington must quarantine in their houses for 14 days amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the houses, the university said Thursday.

In a news release, the university said its mitigation testing has detected “an alarming increase” of positive tests within Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses.

The university said because these are cases of community transmission (within the houses), IU has directed all houses to suspend in-person organizational activities other than dining and housing for live-in members until at least Sept. 14.

No IU residence halls are included.

The Monroe County Health Department has issued a notice that members of the eight Greek houses must quarantine and stay in their houses for 14 days. The IU Bloomington Division of Student Affairs has issued a directive reinforcing the notice, the university said.

The impacted chapters are:

  • Alpha Delta Pi
  • Alpha Sigma Phi
  • Beta Theta Pi
  • Kappa Kappa Gamma
  • Phi Gamma Delta
  • Phi Kappa Psi
  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon
  • Theta Chi

There are around 2,600 students that live in Greek, Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses on campus out of the more than 40,000 students at IU Bloomington, the university said.

A spokesman for the university said they don’t have a full total of positive cases on campus yet.

