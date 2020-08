INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor will lead residents on a public safety walk Wednesday afternoon on the far east side.

The walk will begin at 4 p.m. at CAFE, located 8902 E. 38th St. A news release from the city asked people to wear a face covering.

City and police leadership have organized monthly public safety walks since 2017.

