Obama Praises NBA Game Cancellations

Former President Barack Obama is commending the Milwaukee Bucks for canceling their game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. Obama took to Twitter to praise coaches like Doc Rivers and both the NBA and WNBA for “setting an example.” Obama went on to say “It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.” The Bucks decided to not play Wednesday night in light of the police shooting of Blake on Sunday. The NBA called off three playoff games when the Milwaukee Bucks walked off the court and the WNBA followed.

(Source-BleacherReport.com)

