Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim Of Extortion Plot

Pastor John Gray is once again dealing with claims of infidelity within his marriage, this after a woman only known as “Mary” exposed some of their private FaceTime chats. Attorneys for the clergyman say that Gray is the victim of an extortion plot and, by the woman’s own account, has never met with Gray.

Local South Carolina outlet Greenville News reports that Gray, who leads Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., has retained the services of attorneys Devon Puriefoy and Kimberly Thomason, and has issued a statement regarding the cheating allegations.

“There are allegations that there were phone conversations between the two parties, and that’s essentially the extent of the allegations,” Puriefoy said. “When you take her own words, she says there was no affair, no physical contact, they never met each other, they never saw each other.”

Last week, a series of social media personalities and websites broke the news that the woman has been in communication with Gray, including one damning video of Gray claiming that his wife, Aventer Gray, doesn’t cook at home and has been feeding frozen pizza to one of their children. Another video showed Gray asking for a variety of cooked meals from the mystery woman.

Social media was ablaze with comments and reactions over the weekend, which we captured in an earlier post. According to one of the social media personalities, this would mark the third time Gray’s been caught cheating if the allegations hold true.

So far, Gray has yet to address the matter to the public.

