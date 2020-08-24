16-year-old dead, another injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer Michael Hewitt.

Police were called to the 800 Block of Belhaven Place around 12:45 p.m. when police found one shooting victim in critical condition and another shooting victim that was injured.

Later, PIO Hewitt confirmed one of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, died.

The incident is under investigation by IMPD homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call detecives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indian at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

