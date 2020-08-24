Sports
HomeSports

Goodell Says He Wishes He Would’ve Listened to Kaepernick Sooner

Roger Goodell is saying that players kneeling during the national anthem is “not about the flag.”  The commissioner of the NFL, sitting down with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho recently, says that he wishes the league would’ve listened to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sooner.  Goodell sat down with Acho recently for his YouTube series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” which went live on Sunday.  Goodell said, “The message here that what our players are doing is being mischaracterized. These are not people who are unpatriotic. They’re not disloyal.”

(Source-ESPN)

Colin Kaepernick , Roger Goodell

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
NFL Draft
Goodell Says He Wishes He Would’ve Listened to…
 52 mins ago
08.24.20
Photos
Close