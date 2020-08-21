Style & Fashion
The North Face & Brain Dead Partner For Fall 2020 Limited-Edition Collection

The North Face is once again partnering with the Los Angeles-based brand, Brain Dead, for another limited-collection filled with must-have drip.

 

Following up on the psychedelic “Expedition of The Mind” capsule collection, The North Face announced Friday (Aug.21) its new Fall 2020 collection in collaboration with Brain Dead. The new line consists of climb-inspired silhouettes and functional details aiming to “encourage expanding levels of consciousness and stamping out reality through exploration,” the company said in a statement.

The collection features classic North Face staples like 1976 Mountain Parka and the 1989 Placket Pullover Classic Fleece and introduces Brain Dead’s first women’s specific silhouettes. The North Face’s unique color blocking detail combined with a new Brain Dead color perspective adds new flavor to outerwear, sportswear, equipment, and accessories.

Prices for the  North Face x Brain Dead Fall 20 collection range from $50-$380. The collection will be available via The North Face’s website and the brand’s Soho store location. VIPeak customers will be able to purchase pieces from the collection starting on August 28 at 1 p.m. EST. So if you want to make sure you get your hands on any of the items, it would help if you signed up to be a VIPeak customer by going here. You can also purchase the collection at WeAreBranded.com and all Dover Street Market locations plus these additional specialty retail partners listed below:

  • ACD Gallery
  • A-Ma-Maniere
  • Blends
  • Bodega
  • Bows & Arrows
  • Dover Street Market London
  • Dover Street Market Los Angeles
  • Dover Street Market New York
  • Dover Street Market Singapore
  • End Clothing
  • Feature
  • Goodhood
  • HBX (Hypebeast)
  • Likelihood
  • Livestock
  • Mini Shop
  • Newseum Store
  • Saint Alfred
  • Slam Jam
  • SSENSE
  • Très Bien
  • Ubiq

Also, to celebrate the launch of the collection and Global Climbing Day, The North Face and Brain Dead will be partnering with other change-makers, and pioneers from the climbing community will host a YouTube Live conversation on Aug.22. The discussion will focus on diversity, inclusion, and building a more equitable future — starting with gyms and mountaintops.

You can peep the entire Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

