Mariah Carey To Release Album With Lauryn Hill Duet

Two of the most celebrated music artists of the last three decades are recording a song together. Mariah Carey announced that she will be releasing a new album and that the new project will feature a duet with Lauryn Hill. “The Rarities” album is set to arrive later this year and the tracklist includes a song titled, “Save The Day” with Hill. Carey’s forthcoming album is being described as a 15-track compilation project that will also include a bonus set of 17 recordings from Mariah Carey’s live performances at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s. The project will be MC’s first full-length release since 2018’s “Caution.”

(Source-Billboard)

