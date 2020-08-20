Oprah Makes Election Day A Holiday At Network

Employees at Oprah Winfrey’s Network are getting election day off. Winfrey announced November 3rd is now a company-wide holiday to honor those “who fought and continue to fight for our rights.” She challenged other companies to do the same because the upcoming election “might be the most important election of our lives.” A press release from OWN says employees will get all national and presidential elections off. This comes as the network launched it’s own bi-partisan voting initiative “OWN Your Vote.”

Also On 106.7 WTLC: