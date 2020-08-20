The Philo Streaming Network Adds TV One To Its Channel Lineup

An emerging streaming app is about deliver even more Black excellence to its viewers. A new partnership is set to give our culture a bigger platform to shine.

This week Philo and TV One announced a distribution agreement, adding the channel to Philo‘s lineup of 60+ channels for $20 per month. This marks TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal. Philo subscribers can watch a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming on TV One, including classic series, movies, and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers, including popular original series Unsung, Uncensored, ATL Homicide, and Fatal Attraction. The addition of TV One will align with Philo‘s lineup that includes recently added INSP and getTV. These new networks are a great addition to Philo‘s programming line-up that includes popular networks including A&E, AMC, BET, CLEO TV, Comedy Central, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, ASPIRE, Vh1 and Revolt.

“What a great time to bring TV One onto the platform as it has been a highly requested network from our customers for quite some time, and we are excited to bring this sought-after content to our subscribers. We’re proud to be the first vMVPD to offer TV One while maintaining our best-in-class price point of $20 per month,” said Andrew McCollum, CEO, Philo. “Adding more diverse programming aligns with our continued commitment to our community. The addition of TV One is the result of our appreciation for the importance of Black-owned channels and content perspectives to our overall business objectives, which in turn create opportunities for diverse creators.”

To access Philo, fans can trial and subscribe at philo.com, free for seven days, and begin watching programming within seconds. Philo allows three separate streams on three different devices and everyone who shares the account can create their own profile and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices, including Apple TV, FireTV and Roku.

