Local group helps connect Black business owners in Indiana

A local group is helping connect people and business owners to Black businesses.

Black Owned Midwest, started by Tyanna Thompson, is helping to connect Black business owners.

“Black architects to Black therapists and forth, even lawyers. We are all just excited,” Thompson said.

The group even includes Black farmers like Selina Tillman, an urban farmer who runs Serenity Gardens.

“Black Owned Midwest has been a great connection between a local community growth spot and the local community,” Tillman said.

There are about 3,400 people apart of the group.

Source: theindychannel.com

