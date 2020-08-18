Poll: More Voters Prefer In-Person Vs. Vote By Mail

A new survey is giving insight to what polling places might look like this November. The CNN poll shows 43 percent of Americans prefer to cast their ballot in-person on Election Day. Another 22 percent would also like to turn in their ballots at a polling place, but ahead of the election. And then 34 percent prefer the option to vote by mail. Numbers from the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission show that’s a ten-point increase for vote by mail compared to the 2016 election.

Make sure that you DO get out and vote!

