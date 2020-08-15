CeeLo Green Issues Apology To Female Rappers For Criticism

Backpedaling like a Michael Jackson moonwalk, CeeLo Green is singing a different tune after receiving backlash for criticizing the top female rappers in Hip-Hop. This week, the Goodie Mob veteran issued a lengthy statement to his social media accounts and apologized for comments he suggests were taken out of context. Green’s apology comes after his criticism for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexually explicit video for “Wap.”

He should’ve known better to say anything because that backlash was gonna come hard at him…unless he has a new project coming out soon.

(Source-Complex.com)

