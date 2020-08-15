Nick Cannon Suing ViacomCBS For $1.5 Billion

Nick Cannon is planning to take legal action against ViacomCBS. The Shade Room reported that the Wild ‘N Out host has filed a lawsuit against the company for 1.5-billion dollars, which is the estimated worth of the long-running show. If Cannon wins the lawsuit, he reportedly plans to use the money to “invest in better education in underserved communities” as well as other youth organizations. ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon last month after comments he made during an interview with Professor Griff were deemed anti-Semitic.

